GBA commends Caribbean Championship players

THE Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) is extremely proud of the performance of the humble four-member team who represented Guyana at the recently concluded Caribbean Championships in Aruba. Despite the small size of the team all of the members were able to medal in at least one event at the Championships, where the Guyanese players came up against players from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Aruba.

The team comprised siblings Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani, as well as Ambika Ramraj and Jonathan Mangra.

In the regional Girls’ Under-15 category Priyanna finished with the gold in the singles, as well as in the doubles where she teamed up with Dominica’s Daniela Acosta; while in the international Under-19 category she won one silver and one bronze. She was also in the team competition where Guyana finished in second place.

Narayan ended with two silver and a bronze in the Under-19 international, and a bronze in the regional category. Mangra tool silver in the Under-19 international category.

In a press release from the body, the GBA continues to look “forward to having more support and recognition for our players as they have proved to be the best over the last seven years medalling at almost all the tournaments they attended in the Caribbean, Pan American, South American and Inter-Guianas.”

The Association also extended heartfelt appreciation to its sponsors Mohamed’s Enterprise, Republic Bank, NSC, BK International, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Crown Mining, Gio Tech and Cosmopolitan Trading.