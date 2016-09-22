Funeral homes trained in business standards

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) concluded a three-day training session on Wednesday for approximately 25 representatives of more than a dozen funeral homes across Guyana.The training was held at the Grand Coastal Hotel, East Coast Demerara and dealt with the GYS 231 Standard Requirements for good management practices for small and medium enterprises.

According to GNBS Public Relations Officer, Lloyd David, the CARICOM standard specifies requirements for a management system where micro, small and medium sized enterprises, including funeral homes need to demonstrate their ability to consistently meet applicable requirements for quality, environmental and occupational safety and health.

“It is anticipated that through this training more funeral homes will recognise the need to implement standards even as the GNBS is prepared to provide its consultancy services to any business desirous of doing so.”

The standard, he said also aims to enhance the performance of businesses through the process of continual improvement and assurance of conformity to applicable quality.

Prior to the training, David noted that a small number of funeral homes had approached the GNBS expressing interest in the implementation of a management system in their operations to ensure quality, consistency and efficiency in the services they provide.