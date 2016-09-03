Freddie Kissoon faeces-throwing trial: Key witness killed

…speeding driver claims was hired by two gunmen

By Michel Outridge

FORTY–year–old Osmond Griffith of Durban Backlands, Georgetown was struck down by a speeding car while urinating on the Goedverwagting Railway Embankment early on Friday morning.

‘C’ Division Police Commander Paul Williams confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle that Griffith had been a key witness in the ongoing ‘Freddie Kissoon faeces-throwing’ trial being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, and had been slated to testify before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The Commander explained that Griffith and his friend, driver of motor car PJJ 8028, had left the usual “Thursday night Line Top Lime” at Plaisance at about 1:00hr, and as the vehicle was nearing the Goedverwagting Road, Griffith had asked that the car be stopped so he could urinate. While relieving himself at the side of the road, a speeding and seemingly out-of-control hire car, HC 4399, reportedly struck down Griffith, who early Friday morning succumbed to the severe injuries he had sustained.

The car in which Griffith was travelling was reportedly proceeding west along the Plaisance Railway Embankment, and the taxi was heading in the same direction, according to Commander Williams.

A breathalyser test done on the taxi driver revealed that his alcohol consumption was above the prescribed limit, and he remains in police custody following the incident.

This newspaper understands that the taxi driver reportedly told the police that he was also liming at the “Line Top”, and was hired by two persons, one of whom he claimed placed a gun to his head. The taxi driver reportedly stated that when he turned to look at the gunman, he lost control of the car and struck down Griffith.

Given that Griffith was a key witness in the trial, the Commander said, the police will conduct a thorough investigation into the accident in order to clarify if there was foul play.

Kwame McCoy, Jason Abdulla and Shawn Hinds have been charged in relation to the 2010 assault on newspaper columnist Freddie Kissoon. MCcoy is a former Liaison Officer under the PPP government, Hinds is a self-confessed death squad member, and Abdulla is a PPP member. The men are currently each on $100,000 bail for allegedly assaulting Kissoon on May 24, 2010 at Georgetown.

McCoy, Abdulla and Hinds allegedly walked up to Kissoon and threw faeces in his face after he had emerged from the Nigel Supermarket at Robb Street, Georgetown. Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrator, who ran north along Light Street, then west into North Road, before jumping into a waiting white AT 192 Toyota Carina motorcar and escaping. A soiled Kissoon tried to intercept the car, but backed off to avoid a collision.

Abdulla and Hinds have reportedly confessed to the crime while in custody.