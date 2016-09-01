Former Crime Chief to Command ‘D’ Division

Former Crime Chief and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Leslie James will take up the mantle of ‘D’ Division (West Demerara and East Bank Essequibo), effective from today, while the substantive commander is on leave, police confirmed.Senior Superintendent Stephen Mansell, who was commanding the division, proceeded on annual leave.

This newspaper had reported that public servants are being urged to take their leave when it is due or it will be forfeited, according to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

“We are saying, as a general statement, as from 2015 going forward, that when you are entitled to your leave, you have to take it in the year. If you don’t use it, you are going to lose it,” he said.

Minister Harmon explained that Government is facing significant challenges with regard to public servants and their leave, particularly as it relates to senior officers who have accumulated hundreds of days leave.

In the Police Force, there are several senior officers who are on leave, including Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken, Assistant Commissioner of Police Brian Joseph and Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud.