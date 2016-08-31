Food for the Poor donates cricket gear to Malteenoes Sports Club Youth Cricket Academy.

FOOD for the Poor (Guyana) Incorporated (FFP) recently donated a quantity of cricketing gear including bats, balls and stumps to the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) youth cricket academy which started on Monday, August 22, at its Thomas Lands facility.Joel Alleyne, a member of the MSC senior cricket team, thanked FFP for the donation which he said would go a long way in assisting the youngsters in the programme in their cricket development.

In his remarks, Public Relations Manager of FFP Wayne Hamilton, said that FFP was committed to assisting in the development of all sports in Guyana as far as possible.

He further stated that he hoped the youths would take advantage of the opportunities afforded them in the programme and listen carefully to the coaches and facilitators, and strive to enhance the further development of the sport in our country.