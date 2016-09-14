First U.S. Peace Corps environment volunteers arrive

Ten Peace Corps Trainees arrived in Georgetown last week to prepare for two years of service to the people of Guyana. The new Trainees make up the 29th group of Peace Corps Volunteers to serve in Guyana and the first group to focus on environmental education and natural resource management.

In a release the US Embassy here said on June 30, the Government of Guyana signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States Peace Corps to support ongoing activities in the areas of environmental protection, sustainable use, and management of Guyana’s natural resources.

Over the next nine weeks, Trainees will live with local host families, who will teach them how to cook local food, negotiate in the market place, and participate in community activities. Pre-service training also entails technical sessions on environmental education techniques, Guyana’s biodiversity, local and national environmental issues, and current and past conservation efforts undertaken by environmental sector agencies and communities.

The trainees are expected to be sworn in as Peace Corps Volunteers on November 7. They will live in remote indigenous communities in Regions 1 and 9, where they will work with youth to build environmental awareness and leadership skills, and collaborate with adults to promote community-based natural resource management.

President John F. Kennedy created the Peace Corps in March 1961 to provide human resources and technical assistance to developing countries that request such engagement. The Peace Corps was first active in Guyana from 1966-1971. In 1993, Peace Corps was invited to return to Guyana by President Dr. Cheddi Jagan. Since 1995, nearly 700 Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Guyana in the health and education sectors. “The Peace Corps extends its gratitude to the Government and the Guyanese people for their hospitality and the opportunity to work together to advance Guyana’s sustainable development aspirations,” the release added.