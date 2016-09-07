“First they came…”

By Akola Thompson

I DIDN’T know what to think when I heard that an NCN employee had been told she could no longer read the news because she was pregnant and unmarried. I did not know what to think because I was existing between two planes — one of disillusionment and one of disbelief.Surely, I thought, there must be some other reason why she was pulled from the news; so I waited for follow-ups, asked questions, and when I realized that the original story I heard was not very far from the truth, I began to feel something akin to anger.

Here was an experienced reporter who, for eight years, had worked past many of the barriers existing not only in the media, but also in the workforce as a whole. She has proven that she could do her job even when pregnant, as was seen in 2011; but now, under the directives of new CEO Lennox Cornette, management told her she would no longer be on air, as it did not provide a good image for the newscast; and then she was told that the cameraman would zoom in on her face, so that her belly wouldn’t show. Some of my first thoughts were: who died and made this signature-forger the authority on morality? And why is he being allowed to create a culture of fear and sexism in a Government agency?

With gender roles constantly under redefinition, men belonging to a certain class of accustomed power, I believe, continue to see their influence and institutions challenged; so, crippled by the lack of say over a woman’s life, they choose to voice their disapproval under the guise of policy and company images, to feel as if they’re still in charge.

However, as much as I would like to lay all blame at the feet of Cornette, this occurrence points to a much larger issue of the too popular culture of policing women’s bodies and lives. It points to a common violation of women’s rights in the workplace, and the barriers that are still placed on us — whether we are up to a task or not — merely because we are women.

What I did find disconcerting, however, was the fact that several women were also implicit in carrying out an extremely unprofessional and sexist directive. Then there were those who violently denied that any such thing had happened, going remarkably silent in the wake of Natasha’s release.

NCN, of course after Natasha’s release, sent out one of their own, stating that she “was not removed from anchoring because of her expectant condition or marital status, as is erroneously being pedalled.” The fact that they did not take the opportunity to give the reason why she was really pulled from the air shows that management not only violates workers’ rights, but is also comprised of cowards.

Those who believe that the barriers women face trying to work their way up no longer exist, and jocularly disregard it as a “1950s issue”, would do good to realize that while it cannot easily be seen, these barriers remain, and are often pervasive and very insidious. As we’ve seen with NCN, this practice can come in many forms, such as suspending women for having opinions — as is the case with Jocelle Archibald-Hawke, or demoting women who become pregnant.

It truly is confusing why NCN has seemingly become more concerned with upkeeping moral purity rather than focusing on its real responsibilities.

Also, what is the role of an HR Department if NCN management can, in good conscience, violate a worker’s rights? Does NCN even have an HR Department? What do its policies look like? Are no enlightened minds working in HR?

I find it very sad that, with our exemplary gender equality legal framework, women’s rights are still being trampled upon by self-appointed purveyors of the law, and we are still falling victim to a system designed to oppress us.

Yesterday, a protest was held in front of NCN in solidarity with Natasha and Jocelle. Of all the protests of which I have been a part, this one was by far the most well attended and covered; and while it may be that the media came out to support one of their own, I was happy to see the tremendous part played by everyone.

It is time we all learn to not stand silent on the sidelines, because whether we realize it or not, we are complicit in wrongdoings in our silence. Silence not only encourages such violations against women, but also perpetuates the sexism and gender inequality we have spent decades fighting against.

If the ruling administration is really serious about women’s rights, it would not waste time in sanctioning Cornette for the questionable decisions he has made since being employed. Place him on a one-month suspension without pay; better yet, get someone better qualified and ethical to take his place.