Fired Windies coach Simmons mulls legal action

RECENTLY dismissed West Indies coach Phil Simmons is reportedly considering legal action against the West Indies Cricket Board(WICB).According to reports published in The Telegraph the coach is expected to meet with his lawyer over the course of the next couple of days before coming to a decision.

Simmons was fired as the head of the regional team last week, with the WICB citing ‘differences in culture and strategic approach’ for dismissing the former player.

Despite the WICB not being more specific as to why the coach was relieved of his duties, one major bone of contention between the parties stemmed from the player selection process.

Simmons was keen to get several players currently on the fringes of the West Indies team back into selection contention, while the selection panel routinely looked in other directions.

In November of last year Simmons was suspended for alleging outside interference in the selection process. The coach was, however, later re-instated. The West Indies are currently on tour against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates. Henderson Springer, the assistant coach, is the acting head coach.

(Sportsmax.com)