Essequibo bar owner sold Guyanese, Venezuelan women for sex

-Court hears

An Anna Regina businessman was released on $1M bail on Monday by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for allegedly trafficking two females for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Dwayne Forde, 36, of Lot 6 Bush Lot Housing Scheme, Anna Regina was charged with two counts of trafficking in person, while the third charge was struck out by the Magistrate because of wrong information written by the police on the case jacket.

Forde denied the two charges which alleged that between July-August, 2016 at Anna Regina, he trafficked a Guyanese and Venezuelan national by recruiting, transporting and controlling them for sexual exploitation.

His lawyer, Stanley Moore requested that his client be released on reasonable bail since he is the sole bread winner of his family of five. Moore further disclosed that his client operates a bar at his Anna Regina home and does not pose as a flight risk.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Neville Jeffers strongly opposed to the businessman being granted his pre-trial liberty citing the prevalence of human trafficking in Guyana and the penalty attached to such charges.

Jeffers noted that more charges are expected to be laid. The Magistrate however granted $500,000 bail on each charge and transferred the matter to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court for September 13.

According to reports, on August 30 police acted on information and raided Forde’s bar and premises when three suspected strippers were arrested and placed into protective custody. The women reportedly explained to officers that they were being sexually exploited by the businessman and forced into sexual activities with men for $15,000.