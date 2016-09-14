Enterprise brimming with confidence as playoffs loom

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada — Enterprise Sports Club are brimming with confidence after a dream debut season in the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 2016 season, playing unbeaten in their 13 preliminary round games which ended last Sunday at the Woburn Number Two ground here.Competing in Conference B, Enterprise went unscathed in the regular season (20 overs); their only blunder being a loss to GTA Storm in the final of the Norman Sue Bakery-sponsored 15-over

tournament. They ended the season with 85 points, three more than rivals GTA Storm with 82.

Enterprise, however, salvaged some revenge when they defeated GTA Storm in the penultimate game of the regular season last Saturday at the Ashtonbee Number Two ground, both teams being unbeaten at that stage.

And with the playoffs set to start on Saturday, the feeling around is that these two teams will clash once more in the Conference final which promises to be a grand showdown.

Both teams are supremely confident they are capable of getting past the other but they must first get to the final after contesting quarter-final encounters against lesser opponents. Enterprise are scheduled to play 3 Counties EDB in Saturday’s quarter-final while GTA Storm oppose Cougars.

Enterprise sent a clear message to their opponents in their final game, recording a massive 108-run victory over Restoration Warriors at Woburn.

Led by boundary-studded innings of 92 from Sharaz Hamid and an undefeated 88 from vice-captain Seenarine Narine, Enterprise piled up 235 for three in their allotted 20 overs before limiting Restoration Warriors to 127 for eight in 20.

Hamid clobbered eight sixes and three fours while Narine’s knock contained seven sixes and six fours.

For Restoration Warriors, former Guyana Chronicle sports reporter Ravendra Madholall was unbeaten on 40 while Navin Misir hit 23.

On Saturday, Enterprise batted first and scored 124 for seven and restricted GTA Storm to 96 all out. Skipper Rabindra Diaram led from the front with 30 while Hamid (30) and Avinash Singh (25) lend supporting knocks. Diaram also came back to capture three for 14, Terrence Van Sertima two for 14 and Imtiaz ‘Crasher’ Ali two for 17.