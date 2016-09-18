Emerging Artist Lynda Fung

In an attempt to highlight some of Guyana’s emerging talent, particularly from our premier art institution the E.R. Burrowes School of Art, I decided to extend my platform so that the public could be better acquainted with future Guyanese art practitioners. This week’s feature highlights Lynda Fung, a young artist whose works are predominantly textile designs and sculptures.

Dominique Hunter: Tell me about yourself.

Lynda Fung: I’m a 23-year-old artist whose major is textile design and minor is sculpture. My major task, which is the bed, is based on fertility. The top of the bed illustrates the story of fertility in its entirety. The three [supporting] posts were carved to show the three stages of pregnancy (the first, second and third trimesters). The bed sheet was done in such a way that you could see the fetus through the torso of the woman. I chose the oval shaped bed so that you get a sense of eternity and earth tones were used so that the viewer would get the feeling of nature. I chose the topic of fertility after being inspired by seeing pregnant women walking the streets and thinking that without fertility we as humans would not exist. So that was one of the reasons why I was motivated to create a piece that would help people to appreciate fertility in its entirety.

DH: What prompted your decision to join the art school?

LH: From an early age I was always drawn to making things with my hands and being creative. After I wrote Art for CSEC, I wanted to further my studies in the art school. It was my tutor who told me about the E.R. Burrowes School of Art.

DH: How would you describe your journey in the art school?

LH: It was challenging. At first I felt as if I was lost especially being new in the school. There were a variety of things that I was not conscious of and it was overwhelming. But you have to keep your head on and just look towards achieving your goals. Thinking positively is the way to go because thinking with a negative mindset would force you to give up and I’ve seen that in a lot of cases with my batch. If you’re not strong-willed then you will give up. You have to learn to trust your tutors and let them inspire you.

DH: Why textile design and sculpture?

LH: Those were my two strongest subjects and those were the areas I was encouraged to go into. After having experience in all the subject areas I was told that I should choose something I loved the most and wouldn’t get bored with easily. Most of my pieces are functional art pieces or things that you would use day to day. This way people could appreciate art more. [Usually] most art pieces are expensive but with functional pieces you’re able to advertise more. You can relate to them more and get to see them as something everyone could afford [regardless] of their status.

DH: Were you inspired by anything in particular?

LH: I was inspired by both of my tutors, Ms. Volda Ramsammy and Ms. Josefa Valz. Sculpture is deep and to think about all the work you have to do and the techniques involved I guess that is what led me to choosing it as a minor subject.

DH: What’s the plan for you now that you’ve finished Burrowes?

LH: I would like to further my studies in Trinidad & Tobago.

Lynda Fung along with eight other students (all female) exhibited their art works at the recently concluded examination exhibition at the Umana Yana, as part of the requirements for graduation from the E.R. Burrowes School of Art. The graduation ceremony for the budding artists will be held later in the year.