Elliot, Matthew Vieira dominate Bushy Park meet

By Stephan Sookram in Barbados

(compliments of Jiffy Lubes, Rent-a-Tent, A&R Jiwanram, Hand-in-Hand, John Fernandes Limited, Best Buy Auto)

ELLIOT and Matthew Vieira ruled the super stock class of the recently concluded Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships in Barbados.Starting on pole in the first super stock race, Elliot got off to a bad start, allowing Canada-based Barbadian representative Kevin Graham to take the lead. He retained the lead two laps after capitalising on a minor error by his opponent.

However, during that battle, Stephen Vieira, who had failed to qualify earlier, made his way from the back of the pack and took advantage of both Elliot and Graham to slide by into first place.

Stephen finished the race in first place but was disqualified by race officials for passing under a yellow flag – a flag which he and other riders say they had not seen but was on track, according to said officials, thus gifting Elliot the win, his cousin Matthew second and Graham third.

Race two saw Stephen again at the back of the pack, riding his way up the standings before he fell on the first corner, giving Elliot his second win of the day, Matthew second and Barbados Terrance Ollivierre third.

The last super stock event of the day, however, saw Stephen’s bad weekend continue with him falling again, at the same corner on lap two while one lap later, Elliot ended up in the same corner at the exact same spot.

However, Matthew was able to maintain his composure throughout the race, navigating the later part of the race with relative ease to take the chequered flag and his third podium of the day.

On the car end of things, Shan Sejattan’s weekend was up and down with him not being allowed out in the first Group two race after being adjudged by race officials to have arrived at the pit exit late. Marc Gill (Trinidad), Kenrick Husbands (Barbados) and Mark Thompson (Barbados) were the top finishers.

He opted to run his car in the Group three class alongside Nazim Gafoor and finished fifth on the grid, Paul Vieira (Trinidad), Ronald Wortman (Trinidad) and Steve King (Barbados) finishing in the top three spots.

On the second Group two outing, Shan finished a modest fourth behind Thompson, Gill and Husbands in that order. The final Group two race of the day, however, saw car troubles plague his Honda Civic with him only completing three laps.

Meanwhile in Group three race one, Nazim Gafoor finished sixth on the grid before upping his performance to finish third in the second race behind Kurt Thompson and Paul Vieira respectively.

The final race saw a recurring gearbox problem put him out with just four of the six scheduled laps completed.

Gafoor also took his car to the Group four two-wheel drive class where he finished fifth in the first and second races.

The team returned home yesterday.