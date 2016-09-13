Eight Guyanese in WI ‘A’ squads for Sri Lanka tour

EIGHT Guyanese cricketers have been included in two separate squads announced yesterday by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) for the ‘A’ team tour of Sri Lanka next month.

West Indies will play three four-day games and three one-day games on the tour which runs from October 1 to November 1.

Five Guyanese: Opening batsman Rajendra Chandrika, middle-order batsman Vishaul Singh, winning Under-19 World Cup captain Shimron Hetmyer, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowler Keon Joseph have been named in the 14-man first-class squad, while three others, Assad Fudadin and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul along with fast bowler Ronsford Beaton were included in the 14-man List-A squad.

Former Guyana fast bowler and current chairman of senior selectors, Rayon Griffith, has been appointed assistant coach.

Barbadian Shamarh Brooks will lead the First-class squad, which includes batsman Kieran Powell, who last played international cricket in 2014.

Fast bowler Delorn Johnson and leg-spinner Damion Jacobs are the only two players to feature in both squads.

Windies A four-day squad: Shamarh Brooks (capt.), Vishaul Singh (vice-capt.), Rajendra Chandrika, Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Damion Jacobs, Rahkeem Cornwall, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Keon Joseph, Delorn Johnson and Reynard Leveridge.

Winddies A one-day squad: Jason Mohammed (capt.), Andre Fletcher (vice-capt), Rovman Powell, Kyle Hope, Chadwick Walton, Andre McCarthy, Assad Fudadin, Veerasammy Permaul, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Damion Jacobs, Delorn Johnson, Ronsford Beaton, Kesrick Williams and Kyle Mayers.

The management team reads: Dwain Gill (manager), Graeme West (coach), Rayon Griffith (assistant coach), Vernon K A Williams (physiotherapist), Dinesh Mahabir (Data Analyst) and Zephyrinus Nicholas (Strength and Conditioning Trainer).

Schedule

October 4-7: 1st 4-day – R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium

October 11-14: 2nd 4-day – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

October 18-21 3rd 4-day – Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

October 24: 1st One-day Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

October 27: 2nd One-day Kurunegala Welegedera Cricket Stadium

October 30: 3rd One-day R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium