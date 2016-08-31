Duo remanded for cocaine in teen’s suitcase

FORTY–one–year old Colda Towler and 40–year-old Ian Griffith were remanded on Tuesday by Magistrate Lerone Daly for the illegal possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.Towler of Lot 1, Mandela Avenue, East La Penitence and Griffith of North East La Penitence denied the charge, which stated that on August 26, 2016 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), they attempted to smuggle 1.004kg of cocaine out of Guyana by using Towler’s 15-year-old old Guyanese born son, who is a resident in the United States.

It is alleged that the two placed the cocaine in the handles of the teen’s luggage. Towler’s Attorney, Paul Fung–a-Fat stated that his client, along with Griffith packed the suitcases which they borrowed from a friend and they were unaware that cocaine was concealed in the handles of the suitcases.

The duo was remanded until September 13, as police investigation continues. The teen was traveling alone and was about to board an Eastern Airlines flight back to the United States when he was intercepted.