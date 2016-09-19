Docalax caused me to go into premature labour

Dear Editor,

PLEASE permit me to express some of my views in your newspaper, following the death of my baby girl whom I gave birth to prematurely after having Docalax, “medical term for the known pill bilious wash” administered to me at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.I was an expectant mom attending both private and public (GPHC) maternal clinics. On August 11, 2016, I attended the GPHC clinic at 07.30hrs, choosing to go that early to avoid the usual rush of dozens of other expectant mothers showing up for their clinic appointments.

A blood pressure test was carried out on me which found my BP to be 150/100 and the nurse reported the findings to the head nurse who after some time recommended that I be taken to the upper flat of the Maternity Ward to have the test redone. At this point after waiting for some time, the test was done and it showed that my BP was now 150/70mmHg, then 140/80mmHg then 110/70mmHg.

After these readings were related to me, a doctor advised that I would be admitted for observation and that checks would also be done to ascertain if my baby was doing fine; they later related that the latter was the case, my baby was doing fine.

I would admit that I was very reluctant to stay at the facility, but finally agreed to do so as I knew that I would need to await the return of the doctor to again check my blood pressure.

That same Thursday, the doctor returned to inform me that I would need to remain at the facility for 48 hours of total observation, something that I was not too pleased with, but knew that I had to do it for my baby’s well-being. I would later inform my family members of the doctor’s advice.

Throughout the day on Thursday I recall wanting to use the washroom, but was not able to do so as I was constipated, so I returned to bed. Later that evening as nurses were doing the rounds and checking patients, I asked one of them if there was medication that they could give to a constipated mom and she told me docalax.

She later brought the very small yellow pill and gave it to me. I saw no harm in it as earlier that evening I had also witnessed them giving another expectant mother the same pill, I then drank the pill.

The following morning, Saturday 13th August, I was waiting to be discharged from the hospital, but i felt pains in my tummy and my unborn child moving frequently. Thinking that she was hungry or something of the sort, I asked my mom to bring me some porridge at the hospital which she did, but the movements and pain continued.

Shortly after, the doctors came around on the ward and I asked him about the blood pressure test and he told me that everything was ok with that. I further asked him if it was safe for me to be using docalax, given that i was pregnant and if it was safe for my baby and again he said yes, but did say that it should not be used on a regular basis. I was then told that I could go home as I was being discharged.

On my arrival home I told my mom that my tummy was hurting and the child has me uncomfortable; I thought then that it was turning pain as i was close to 27 weeks. I showered, had a large meal and then rested until the evening. However, the pain continued and began to get more intense. I decided to go on the internet and check the side-effects of pregnant mothers using docalax and my worst fears were confirmed.

I was not aware that all along I was getting contraction pains and the effects of the pill had brought on my labour. I told my husband I cannot take the pain any longer and that I needed to go to the hospital.

I called my doctor and she told me that I should go to the hospital. Upon arrival at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, the doctors there checked and my baby was reportedly doing fine. I was given pain killers, but the pains kept getting worst and as I proceeded to the washroom to urine, my water bag broke with the worst sound as if it were a squib; my child’s foot came through my privates and within seconds she was out and her heart was beating fine.

She was taken to the ICU where oxygen was given to her and she continued breathing and crying, I began praying to God that my baby would be a miracle baby. However, doctors at the hospital there told me that the oxygen would poison my baby as she was too small, so they removed the supply and then left. I then began regretting the fact that I had requested of the doctors at the GPHC a pill for constipation and said to myself that had I only followed my instinct my child would have been alive today. (Docalax, the medical term for Bilious Wash, caused my child her life).

No one can understand the pain I am going through at this point as I am hurting dearly and only someone who would have gone through the experience would feel it the way I am feeling it. I serve a living God, and only Jehovah understands my pain. I am writing this letter to the press so that no other expectant mother would have to go through what I have been through. I don’t want another to make that mistake and they should all know that “Bilious Wash” which is known in the medical field as Docalax, is not safe for your unborn child.

Regards

Distraught mother