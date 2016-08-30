Dismembered body of farmer found on Linden Highway

THE DISMEMBERED body of 41-year-old Philip Viveirous was discovered by passersby at approximately 05:40hrs on Monday in the vicinity of the Adventure Public Road at Dalgin, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, East Bank Demerara.The farmer’s relatives say he had left his Adventure home at approximately 02:00hrs on Monday to go to his farm, and had been drinking before he left for the farm. As far as they are aware, Viveirous had no problem with anyone that could have resulted in his death.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) ‘E’ Division are currently investigating the circumstances of this farmer’s death. Traffic Inspector Matthew Craig told Guyana Chronicle that based on preliminary findings, Viveirous may have been lying on the road while drunk, and was probably hit by a vehicle.

“If he was standing, there would have been debris and other particles on the road…. The road was clean, his leg was off, pieces of flesh were scattered on the road, but there was no debris on the road,” Craig explained.

Guyana Chronicle understands that Viveirous’s father was killed in an accident at the same location last year.

Viveirous leaves to mourn his mother and other relatives.