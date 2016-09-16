Digicel makes timely donation to indigenous games

… six hundred athletes expected

CELL Phone giant Digicel Guyana yesterday made a significant financial contribution to the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs as organisers prepare to host three days of non-stop action at the Everest Cricket Club ground in observance of Indigenous Heritage Month 2016. During a simple presentation at Digicel’s Headquarters, Event Coordinator Anil Roberts said participation is expected to come from all ten administrative regions.

There will be football, volleyball, cricket in addition to novelty games, and Region Nine, the defending champions will try to retain their title.

The Paruima girls from Region 7 will be there to defend their title so we have a lot of participation – over six hundred athletes – over the three days. Swimming will take place at the National Aquatic Centre.

Roberts also indicated that Minister within the Ministry Valerie Garrido-Lowe and Director of Sport Christopher Jones will attend.

He disclosed there will be a number of indigenous cuisines on sale. A play area for kids and cultural presentations will be among other attractions over the three days.

Meanwhile, Digicel’s Marketing Executive Louanna Abrams said, “Digicel is pleased to be associated with the Indigenous Heritage Sports this year. We have been the exclusive telecommunications sponsor for a number of years and of course this year it is no different. We hope that it will be a successful three days of sports and we will continue to support it in any way we can.”

Male and female football teams are drawn from Regions 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, Cricket from Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10, Volleyball, mixed teams from among specific regions and archery.

The National Aquatic Centre will come alive on Saturday from 09:00hrs until noon with competitors coming from Regions 1 to10.

Athletes will also compete in a number of Indigenous novelty games. among them piwari drinking, hot tuna pot eating, firewood bursting competition, lime and spoon.

Games time is 09:00hrs and admission fee is $200 but free to children under 12 years old.