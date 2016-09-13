Digicel hosts storytelling activity

–in observance of Literacy Day

DIGICEL Guyana on Thursday participated in a reading and storytelling exercise at the nursery school at St Cuthbert’s Mission, up the Mahaicony Creek in Region Five.This gesture of the telecommunications company coincided with International Literacy Day 2016, and saw several children benefiting from books and back-to-school items, including backpacks.

“Today we are spending some time with these little ones to show them the importance of reading; the staff members (of Digicel) are here today to give back to the community by interacting with the students. And what better day to do this than on International Literacy Day? Digicel supports the notion of promoting literacy, since it is as an instrument to empower individuals, communities and societies,” Digicel’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Vidya Sanichara declared.

Sanichara also said the mobile company would be visiting other Indigenous communities during this month, and would provide those communities with books and school supplies. She noted that Digicel is the network of choice of most Indigenous communities, and said the company deems it important to give back in a meaningful way to its customers.

Ms. Helen Kattow, acting headmistress of the school, thanked Digicel for the gesture, and said, “Digicel always comes to visit and spend some time with us, and they always give. We are grateful as always; the children get very excited when they see the Digicel bus coming into the village. Thank you so much, Digicel”.

Mr. Lenox Shuman, toshao of the mission, was present at the event. He also thanked Digicel for “coming and supporting literacy in our community, which is a vital element in the way we progress. We appreciate initiatives like this; it shows a different degree of corporate responsibility, which is welcome in our community. The more corporations that do this, the better off we will be”.

Fifty years ago, UNESCO declared September 8 International Literacy Day. Today this day is celebrated worldwide, bringing together private sector bodies, communities, teachers, students, learners, NGOs, and governments to actively mobilise and promote literacy.