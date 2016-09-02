Digicel hosts first Back-to-School Fun Fair

DIGICEL Guyana on Thursday hosted its first Back-to-School Fun Fair at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) Tarmac, with over 1000 children benefitting from free dental, health and barbering services.Marketing Manger Jacqueline James said she was extremely pleased with the turnout: “We are happy that there was a great turnout today. We are out here today for the children; this is the first time we are doing this event on such a large scale and based on the response, we will be doing it much bigger next year. We are committed to giving back to the community and this is just one of the many activities that we use to connect and do so in a significant way.”

James noted that youth development is deemed an important area to the Telecommunications Company and Digicel has taken its annual back-to-school dental outreach across the country for the past six years. From its inception, the outreach has expanded.

This year children from Timehri, Hararuni, Tuschen, Mahaica, Berbice and Georgetown benefited from the various services.

After getting their haircuts and dental check-ups, the children were treated to bouncy castle, fun games, face painting, ice cream from Bruster’s, snacks from JR Burgers, back-to-school kits and cash vouchers for back-to-school shopping at Giftland Mall and Austin’s Book Store, which were won during the stage show hosted by Digicel’s Brand Ambassador Jomo “Rubber waist” Primo.

Over 1500 children from across the six locations benefited from the dental clinic this year. The Dental Outreach programme was done in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central .

Digicel recently concluded its School’s Football Championship, as well as its ‘Bring the Beat’ Amateur DJ competition. Both events sought to develop the innate talents of youths across Guyana.