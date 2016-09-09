Diddy, Jay Z make Forbes ‘cash-king’ list

DIDDY is once again the Hip Hop Cash King. Forbes magazine released their annual list of biggest earners in hip hop music. Surprisingly, there was no Kanye West on the list.There are some familiar names making the list for 2016, but there are also some newcomers.

Diddy, who was also at the top of the list last year, banked a whopping $62M over the last year. A large part of the Bad Boy Records head’s income is as a result of his lucrative Ciroc deal. But he is set to make even more money with his current Bad Boy Reunion Tour.

Jay Z came in at second place with $53.5M. The rap legend has not released an album or tour, so most of that income is from his Roc Nation label and other business ventures like TIDAL Music, D’Ussé cognac and Armand de Brignac champagne.

Dr. Dre is at third place with $41M. The N.W.A. icon is still making money from that $3B Apple buyout of Beats by Dre headphones. He is also pulling in a lot of cash from the huge success of the N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton, which topped Box Office and is now on DVD.

Drake and Wiz Khalifa rounded out the Top 5 with $38.5M and $24M respectively.

Drizzy was in the top three last year. Nicki Minaj, who is the only female on the list, came in at No. 6 with an income of $20.5M.

Where is Kanye West? Seems all those talks by Yeezy about being $53M in debt could be weighing down on him.

