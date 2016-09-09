Reviving the spirit of Michael Jackson

IN JUNE of this year when 49 persons lost their lives following the Orlando, Florida nightclub shooting, 24-year-old songstress, Diana Chapman-Clarke couldn’t help but feel deeply affected by the horrific event. It was there that the inspiration for her newest single, ‘Feel like Michael’ was born. “When I saw what happened, I wondered why we can’t all just live in love and unity,” Diana told the Buzz. “And Michael Jackson immediately came to mind. He is one of the artistes I look up to, and he always wanted love and unity, so I wondered, ‘Why can’t we all feel like Michael, by spreading love and doing the things that he represented.’”

After penning the track, the Linden native then hit the studio to record her newest single. Not long after, the video for the catchy tune was produced. Shot right in Linden, the video features Diana, decked in MJ-inspired attire and mimicking his signature dance moves while belting out her positive lyrics. The artiste is accompanied by friends and other smiling faces all doing a happy dance to the upbeat tune which pays homage to the ‘King of Pop’.

The video is produced by Elevate Studios, and comes out of Codered Records. It was launched on August 29, Michael Jackson’s birthday, and has since racked up over 5,000 views Online.

Though this is not Diana’s first song, she revealed that it is the first which will be available on international platforms such as iTunes and Amazon for purchase.

NO STRANGER

Diana is no stranger to the stage, having received the opportunity to first perform at the age of 17 in 2008 at Carifesta X, which was hosted in Guyana. After that performance, Diana’s interest was further sparked in the arts, and this led her to attending the Linden Culture Hall and School, also known as LICHAS Hall, for four years.

There she dabbled in various aspects of the arts and theatre, including stage lighting, management, drama, singing and dance under the tutelage of arts enthusiast and activist, Johnathan Adams.

Over time, Diana’s popularity began to grow right in Linden as she began to attend local shows within the community to show off her singing talents. Outside of that, she has also enjoyed many other victories, including being crowned Junior Calypso Monarch in 2011, and placing third in the GTT Jingle Competition in 2013.

Diana also represented Guyana in Haiti last year at Carifesta XII, and was the winner of the 2015 LIAT Jingle Competition.

She has travelled with the local band, Heatwave, and provided vocals during their tour of French Guiana.

EXCITING VENTURES

Diana is currently a part of another local group, the Unity Ambassadors, and among her many other projects is currently working with the group on some exciting ventures planned for the near future.

With regard to her own work, she is busy in the studio, and plans to be releasing more tunes in an effort to expand her brand and go to heights beyond Guyana with her singing career. “The experience so far has been amazing; I am excited to go forward in my singing career, and I am especially thankful for the overwhelming support from the people of Linden,” Diana said. Diana’s work in the community as a performer and with children as a dance instructor in addition to other projects has recently earned her an award as one of Linden’s Outstanding Youth in the field of Arts and Culture.