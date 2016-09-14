Deflowering of children must stop

–Ministry plans anti-child abuse rally for Child Protection Week

CHILD Protection Week is being observed in Guyana from September 18th to 24th under the theme “Children’s Safety and Security Our Priority”.

Activities to be undertaken in this regard come under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Protection, through the Childcare & Protection Agency.

The Social Protection Ministry has said in a release that the main activity for the week is a rally to be held under the theme “Breaking the Silence on Child Sexual Abuse”. It is scheduled to be held at Wismar in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara/ Upper Berbice), and subject minister Mrs. Volda Lawrence and other distinguished speakers will highlight the programme.

The Social Protection Ministry has made known its deep concern about the pervasive silence on childhood sexual abuse in our society: “Incest and underage sexual activity in childhood (are) also of grave concern to the Childcare & Protection Agency (CPA), an arm of the Ministry. This deflowering of our children must stop.”

Lindeners are encouraged to attend the rally, in order to be able to stand up and be counted as being against childhood sexual abuse.

Child Protection Week is observed annually as a national project intended to increase awareness and understanding of the importance of primary prevention. It is held in a bid to reduce child abuse and neglect in our society.

The CPA has said it would continue pushing the Ministry’s core principle that “child protection is everyone’s business.” All systems must work, and all must be involved. Persons at the community level must understand that they have an important part to play in the protection of children; the Agency, the Ministry or the Government cannot do it alone; child protection is a shared responsibility.

Individuals, local communities and groups, including religious bodies, are encouraged to take action to ensure that children’s rights are not violated, and that they can live in communities where they are free from harm and abuse. This is in recognition that much more is to be done by all in keeping children safe.

There must be effective collaboration involving key stakeholders and civil society organisations, including religious organisations; but there can be no true collaboration without the involvement of the family. The family must be strengthened if it is to effectively discharge its protective role of children. A number of families are without the necessary social network support, and here community help is paramount.

Communities can help a family under stress by lending a hand; and further, can organise community events and activities to keep neighbourhoods safe for children. If you see something, say something. Reporting your concerns may protect a child and get help for a family who needs it.

Child Protection Week is observed in more than 120 countries around the world, but at different times of the year and under various themes. Child Protection Week has been observed in Guyana since 2004.