DEATH OF PORT KAITUMA DREDGE OWNER…

—Father held, DPP advice being sought, assailant still at large

POLICE prosecutors are currently seeking advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on whether to charge a miner who restrained a dredge owner for his son to chop him to death in Port Kaituma, Region One Friday last.The son is presently at large and is wanted. The file was sent to the DPP chambers on Tuesday. The 32-year-old father of four was identified as Ryan English, a dredge owner, of Port Kaituma who died Sunday while undergoing surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A Post Mortem examination performed on the remains Monday revealed that the man died from haemorrhage due to multiple cut wounds.

Police said the assailant and the decease, who previously had disagreements and misunderstanding were having a drink and taunting each other. This resulted in English being attacked and chopped to the head after the assailant became offended.

Further, police noted that English visited the father of his assailant at his mining camp to make a complaint. During this time the father accosted English and allowed his son to severely chop the man about the body. He was taken by members of the camp to the Port Kaituma Hospital and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The father remained at his camp and was taken into police custody while his son, who fled is presently being hunted by the police.

The father and son are from Kaituma and operate a dredge in white creek North West District.

The wife of the deceased, who spoke to this publication, stated that she is expecting justice for her husband’s killing. She stated that her spouse was found lying at his attacker’s camp surrounded in blood and someone from a nearby mining camp stole four ounces of gold from his pockets.

Police said that a suspect was taken into custody but later release after a search was done at his home and nothing was found.