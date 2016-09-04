Hello Everyone,

I hope this week has treated you well. Today, I would like to talk about stress, something that we all experience on a daily basis. If you feel that you don’t, please see my email below and teach me how to live life.

I recently did an outreach in Linden with some adolescents who reported high stress but when I asked them what exactly stress was they couldn’t answer. It’s basically one of those words that we use so often but is difficult to actually define. Try it. Before reading any further down, define stress.

Could you do it?

Well, stress is mental, physical or emotional strain that results from any demanding, unwanted or threatening circumstances. It’s our body reacting to things we don’t like.

Think about what physically happens: your nervous system releases stress hormones such as adrenaline, which affects our breathing drastically and, of course, makes your heart race and your blood pressure rise.

There are many things that cause stress, which are known as “stressors.” These are things like high demanding jobs, school, relationship problems, major life changes and financial problems. However, are the things that cause stress always negative? No. Weddings, relocation and having a baby are all things that can cause stress. Therefore, it is important for us to find healthy ways of dealing with stress as it is unavoidable.

How do we begin? The key is finding out what exactly is stressful for you. For example, I find traffic very stressful, even if I am not in a rush to go anywhere. However, I have friends that find that time alone, to just sit and listen to music very relaxing. Obviously, those friends hate being in the car with me during rush hour. My point is, not everyone is stressed by the same factors. So, what stresses you out? And why is it important to know this?

It’s important as stress can lead to a series of physical and mental issues. Daily stress can disturb every system in your body.

Of course there is the increased risk of heart attack or stroke, general pain such as stomach or headaches, digestive problems, loss of sex drive, sleep issues and memory issues.

When I feel stressed, I literally need to write everything down as I forget everything. My family and friends can easily attest and complain about that. Your immune system is also automatically lowered so a stressed individual is more susceptible to infection and flus.

Stress also results in serious behavioural symptoms such as loss of productivity (which makes it hard to keep a job and easy to drop out of school), procrastination, heavy substance use, and isolation. How many of you shut everyone out and just need to be alone after a stressful day? I know I do.

Emotionally, stress can cause high anxiety, irritability, impatience, over reaction (I am famous for this), depression and suicidal thoughts.

We’ve all heard of the flight or fight response and how necessary this is for survival. These responses are fuelled by stress. Flight occurs when we run away from stressors rather than tackling them. Fight happens when the stress causes aggression and confrontation to our problems.

There are a few types of stress that we must deal with. There is internal stress, where we worry about things that we have zero control over – it almost feels like we are worrying for no reason, such as if you have a function to go to and you worry about potentially fighting with your partner at this party. There is environmental stress which is caused by what’s going on around you. For example, I get stressed easily when in crowds and around a lot of noise.

Finally, there is fatigue and overwork stress which is long- term and builds up over time – for example, constantly working without taking any breaks or holidays.

Which kind of stress are you experiencing? Or is it all?

I hope by now you all know the first step to resolving anything. It is to identify the exact problem. Did you guess right? I hope so.

Figure out what causes your stress- is it avoidable? A stress journal helps with this. Write down whenever you feel stressed, the cause, your response to it, etc. This and this alone will help you in finding solutions and alternatives.

If you are stressed because you have a lot to do, make an actual list of these things and tick them off one by one as you are doing them. Visual progression automatically lowers stress.

The beauty about learning how to relieve stress is that it works in every situation. If you are having relationship issues, trouble at school or financial issues- whatever the case- it wouldn’t particularly matter as the outcome is always the same- stress!

What are some bad ways to deal with stress? We go drinking, smoking, over eating, lash out at other people or maybe isolate ourselves on a whole. We are all very aware and have tried these options? Have they truly worked? My guess would be no. So what are some healthy ways to relieve stress?

Physical activity is always a great one- go to the gym -or better yet, pick up a team sport as being around a positive social group naturally decreases stress. Adopt a creative hobby, such as painting or dancing. I actually use adult colouring books (Yes, those exist!) when I’m stressed. They are very helpful.

Eat well- food has a major effect on our mood. For example, we all know the way we feel after we eat greasy fast food.

Work on your sense of control, self-esteem, attitude and overall outlook on life. These are very important in lowering stress. When one is confident, positive and hopeful, challenges, setbacks and disappointments are easier to handle. Know your stuff! People get highly stressed before work presentations/ speeches and exams. I deal with a lot of cases like this- sometimes, myself included. Preparation goes a long way in how we feel.

Try relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises, meditation or yoga. These are also very effective. Get plenty of sleep- replenish yourself well.

Finally, and the best advice I can give is accept the things you cannot change. This advice is cliché for a reason. There are so many things in life that are beyond our control. What is however, is how we react to these situations, how we view them (always stay positive and look for the upside) and learn to forgive when someone affects you. Forgiveness is not for the other person, it is for peace within ourselves.

Below is a breathing technique called ‘Belly Breathing’ that I use myself and find very helpful when I’m stressed.

Find a comfortable place and sit or lie down.

• Place one hand over your belly button; place the other hand on top.

• Take a deep breath in (2-3 seconds) through your nose and feel the air travel down into your ‘belly’ making your abdomen and hands rise.

• Hold your breath for several seconds, keeping the air inside your ‘belly’. (This is expanding your diaphragm and lungs.)

• Think to yourself that your body is calm and at peace.

• Slowly exhale through your mouth and feel your hands and abdomen go down.

• Repeat 4-5 times.

• As you become more comfortable, you can increase the length of time you breathe in and hold your breath. Repeating this exercise several times a day and during stressful situations can help you relax.

Are you not sure if you’re stressed? Take the universal stressed test!



Adapted from: Perceived Stress Scale – Sheldon Cohen

How stressed are you? If your score was high, I’d hope you all take the necessary steps that I’ve outlined that will help lower your stress.

