C/ville drug bust duo remanded

FORTY-FIVE-year-old Ameer Mohammed, a fisherman of #37 Village, Corentyne Berbice; and taxi driver Jason Ally, a 37-year-old resident of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, recently busted in Duncan Street, Campbelville with more than five kilograms of cocaine in a car, appeared on Monday before City Magistrate Leron Daly jointly charged for trafficking narcotics, and were remanded to prison.

The allegation they face details that on August 25, in the city ward of Campbellville, the men had five kilograms, 460 grams of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men denied the charge, and their lawyer, Paul Fung-a-Fatt, requested that they be released on bail since the police had failed to conduct fingerprint testing to see if the men were handing narcotics; and also because his clients had given no caution statement admitting to the crime.

The attorney also said that on the day in question, Mohammed was a mere passenger in Ally’s taxi when the car was stopped by the police in Campbellville. Moreover, he said, nothing was found in his clients’ possession, while the police had taken away a quantity of foreign currency from Mohammed.

The magistrate overruled the lawyer’s application for bail on ground of the seriousness of the offence, and remanded both men to prison until October 3.

According to reports, at about 13:00h last Thursday, police ranks received information upon which they acted, and in so doing intercepted a motor car on Duncan Street, Campbellville. A search was conducted on the two occupants of the vehicle and a bag containing five kilograms, 460 grams of cocaine was found in the car. The police thus arrested both the driver and passenger.