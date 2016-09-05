Cummings Lodge woman found dead in home

By Ravin Singh

TRAGEDY struck in the village of Cummings Lodge, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) on Sunday when 47-year-old Anita ‘Sandra’ Mohan was found brutally murdered in her home. The woman, who was self-employed, was discovered with stab wounds about her face and body by her 27-year-old son Imtiaz Khan, about 16:45hrs on Sunday. Khan, who spoke with the Guyana Chronicle, explained that when he returned home from work he found his mother dead in the kitchen, which is located in the bottom flat of the wooden house.

“I come home from work about quarter to five and I see my mother dead. She get beat and stab in her face. So I shout out to my aunty and relatives them for rescue. But she was beaten a long time, because the blood was dry on her skin and she was almost stiff,” a visibly shaken Khan said.

The now dead woman lived with her son and nephew, Kevin (only name given) who is also known as ‘Chucky.’ It was reported that ‘Chucky’ was taken in by the woman since he was a child, after his single- parent mother died. While investigations were ongoing last evening, he (Chucky) was held as a suspect for questioning. However, Khan explained that ‘Chucky’s’ alibi is that he was out looking after cows, which he normally does.

In a twist of events though, the woman’s son revealed that someone who owes them money had threatened to kill both his mother and cousin recently. “A bannah owe we some money from boarding. My mother used to cook for he. He owe we about $20,000. And couple weeks now we ain’t dealing because he ain’t want to pay us and we keep asking for the money. He is an old convict so I don’t know if is he do it,” Khan reasoned.

He further disclosed that the man has been finding excuses to pay the money, saying that he does not have it and when he works he will repay them. “Two nights ago he threaten ‘Chucky’ and six of them tackle he [Chucky). So he went to the station to make a report and the police said they ain’t got no vehicle,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, neighbours reported that the police had been contacted since the woman’s body was discovered by her son and it was not until after 18:00hrs that they arrived at the scene. “Imagine the station deh a stone’s throw away. Sophia station deh right behind deh and we call them since this boy find he mother and they come hours after,” one neighbour told this newspaper. In addition, the woman’s body was not removed until after 20:00hrs after it was said that the hearse had difficulties in locating the place.

The dead woman’s sister who opted not to give her name, described Mohan as “the mother of the village,” revealing that she treated everyone in the area as if they were her family. “If people call Sandra and tell she them hungry, Sandra gonna feed them. If people ain’t got place to sleep, Sandra gonna call them in by she and provide somewhere for them. She had a big heart, and she worked hard to provide for her family,” the woman said.

Sandra walked and sold vegetables in the village and sold non-alcoholic beverages at her home. She took care of her son as a single parent since he was a child, after her husband had abandoned his family.