Homicide detectives assigned to investigate the brutal murder of Anita Mohan of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara on Sunday are already in the process of seeking legal advice in the matter, police said in a statement issued on Monday night.According to the police, a suspect has confessed to the crime, and has given vital information regarding an accomplice whom investigators are making diligent efforts to apprehend. Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy had earlier on Monday told this newspaper that a relative is in police custody and another suspect is being sought following the murder of the greens vendor at her Cummings Lodge home.

The nephew who remains in custody told sleuths that he and another man committed the act while the woman was at home alone, but he is yet to give a motive for the homicide.

Mohan, 47, of Lot 315 South-east Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was found by her only child in a pool of blood in the kitchen. Imtiaz Khan, 27, had returned home from work at about 16:45 hrs on Sunday when he made the gruesome discovery. He reported that it would appear that his mother had endured a severe beating, since her face was mutilated and the body also bore stab wounds.

Khan alerted relatives who reside nearby, after which the police were summoned, but showed up some time after. He told the media that a man who is known to the family owes them some money for food and boarding, but was not paying up, and had even threatened them. Khan is of the opinion that it might have been the person who killed his loved one. Mohan, a single parent, used to sell non-alcoholic beverages from her home, and used to walk and sell vegetables in that community.