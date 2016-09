Cops find bag of ammo in Angoy’s Avenue

Police in Berbice on Monday unearthed a bag containing 18 rounds of live ammunition, the Guyana Police said in a release.

According to information a Police Constable who was on duty working in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam and while in the vicinity of Caracas Dam and Mai Mai Dam found a burgundy bag and upon checking found the ammunition concealed in the bag. The Police have since launched an investigation .