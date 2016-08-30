Cop remanded for tragic Regent Street smash up

POLICE Constable Timothy Horatio who crashed a Route 40 (Kitty/ Campbellville) minibus into a utility pole last Saturday night on Regent Street, was remanded on Tuesday for causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before City Magistrate Leron Daly and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded until September 09.

It is alleged that on August 27, the 26-year-old man drove minibus BTT 7944 in a dangerous manner at Regent and Bourda streets, Georgetown, resulting in the death Dillion Linton.

Horatio’s attorney in his bail application noted that Horatio is a Police Officer, a father of three small children and is the neighbor of the deceased, pointing out that they had a very close friendship. According to the lawyer, Horatio has already agreed to cover the funeral expenses of Linton and that he regrets the loss of life.

But police prosecutor Shevon Jupiter objected to bail, revealing that eight persons were injured in the accident, three of whom are still in the hospital and one who is still in critical condition.

The prosecutor further noted that Horatio might also face additional charges. According to the results of the post-mortem examination, Linton of Stone Avenue Campbellville, died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the lungs.

Linton and several other passengers were in a speeding minibus driven by Horatio along Regent Street when he lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a utility pole; the minibus also struck a motorcyclist in the process.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the police officer was drag-racing with another bus when the accident occurred.