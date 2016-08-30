Cop in Regent Street smash up to be charged soon

TIMOTHY Andrew, the off-duty policeman who crashed a Route 40 (Kitty/ Campbellville) minibus on Saturday night, is to be charged soon, following the death of 21-year-old Dillion Linton.Traffic Chief Dion Moore, in an interview with Guyana Chronicle on Monday, said the police were awaiting the results of the post-mortem conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Viveknand Brijmohan before charges could be laid against Andrews.

The post-mortem revealed that Linton, of Stone Avenue Campbellville, died as a result of shock and haemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the lungs.

Linton and several other passengers were in a speeding minibus driven by Andrews along Regent Street when Andrews lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a utility pole at Regent and Albert Streets, Georgetown. The minibus also struck a motorcyclist in the process.

Guyana Chronicle understands that the police officer was drag-racing with another bus when the accident occurred, just after 8pm on Saturday.

Linton succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.