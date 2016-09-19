Commonwealth Magistrates’, Judges’ conference opens

Members of the judiciary of several jurisdictions across the Commonwealth and Guyana gathered at the Marriot Hotel in Georgetown on Monday morning where the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association conference commenced.

The conference, which is being held under the theme, “The Judiciary as guarantors under the rule of law “, concludes on Thursday.

Over the duration of the event, presentations will focus on a number of issues including upholding the rule of law in the courtroom, balancing anti-terrorism legislation with the people’s human rights, environmental law and sustainable development as well as cybercrime.

President of Trinidad and Tobago, Anthony Carmona is expected to make a keynote speech on Tuesday at the commencement of that day’s session.