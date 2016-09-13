Cocaine, gun, ammo found in Lusignan house

THREE men have been arrested following a police raid on a house at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara early Monday morning.During that raid, a quantity of cocaine and an unlicensed pistol with matching rounds of ammunition were found.

In a statement, police detailed that during the early hours of Monday, ranks of the Guyana Police Force, acting on information received, conducted a search in a house at Market Street, Lusignan, E.C.D, during which the lawmen found an unlicensed 9MM pistol with 12 matching rounds and 180 grammes of suspected cocaine. Three males are in custody, assisting with the investigation.