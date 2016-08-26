Churches donate to Lodge Health Centre

THE Lodge Health Centre at Hadfield and John Streets, Lodge is expected to benefit considerably from yesterday’s donation of two wheelchairs and a stroller, handed over by Bishop Timothy Norton of God’s Cathedral of Praise in Lamaha Park, in association with the Agape House of Prayer and Praise and Worship of Brooklyn, New York.The items are to be used by patients at the Lodge Health Centre who are either amputees or otherwise unable to walk, or have difficulty doing so.

The donation, received by Medex Karen Sears, was witnessed by Nurses Anne Marie Hudson and Dawn Miller, and by patients at the Centre.

Expressing gratitude to Bishop Norton and the Churches, Medex Sears said the presentation is a welcome gesture. “We are highly appreciative of the items. They are much needed, particularly when we have clinic for persons with chronic illnesses; that is when you see adult patients (who are) unable to walk being practically lifted out of the vehicles and into the centre by their loved ones,” she said.

The Medex observed that the items are of superior quality: ‘Go-Kart Drive’ wheel chairs and ‘Inva Care’ adjustable walkers are known to be very durable, she said.

Noting that work was being done along Hadfield Street earlier this week, Medex Sears seized the opportunity to appeal to the authorities at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Police Traffic Department to put a Pedestrian Crossing road marking outside of the clinic, to assist especially senior citizens travelling to and from the clinic in getting across the road safely.

Staff members at the clinic say motorists, particularly minibus drivers, are in the habit of speeding down Hadfield Street without an iota of compassion for seniors, who are made to wait at the side of the road for lengthy periods, whether in intense sunshine or rain.

The Guyana Chronicle also observed that even though there is a little ramp at the gate, there is none at the entrance to the building. To this end, a request is also being made for a mini ramp to be made at the door, to allow wheel chairs access into and out of the building; and, if possible, two speed humps should be placed outside of the building.