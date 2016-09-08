‘Chucky’ remanded for murder of aunt 

A man accused of killing his aunt in Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara on September 04 was charged with murder on Thursday when he appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

The 22-year-old mason, Kevin Mohan called ‘Chucky’ of Lot 315 Fifth Street, Cummings Lodge was remanded to prison until October 28, 2016 where the case was transferred to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court. He also has a pending charge of assault at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The battered body of 48-year-old Anita Mohan was found on the floor of her kitchen at the aforementioned address where she lived with Mohan and her son, Intiaz Khan. Khan found his mother lying in blood with her head bashed in and a stab wound to her chest.

A bloody ‘rolling pin’, suspected to be one of the murder weapons, was found in close proximity, as well as a broken beer bottle. Police had noted that the young man confessed to the murder, while admitting that another person acted as his accomplice.

A post mortem examination performed on the remains of the woman revealed that she died from multiple injuries. Relatives reportedly said there was a wound to the woman’s temple which seemed like it was inflicted with a knife. There is also a chop wound to her head and another on one of her cheeks while it appeared as if a piece of her lip was sliced.