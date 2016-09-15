Chinese nationals fined for fraud

TWO Chinese nationals were each fined $100,000 for producing fraudulent visas to a Caribbean Airlines representative.Through the translation of an interpreter Yang Fengqia, 31, and Yao Liwei, 37, both admitted to the allegation which was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It was alleged that on September 10, 2016, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, East Bank Demerara, with the intent to defraud Custom Service agent of Caribbean Airlines, they each produced one People of the Republic of China’s passport bearing the numbers E50174580 and E73433258 respectively, in favour of themselves with a forged Canadian visa holding numbers C126872082 inserted on page 23 and C130182413 inserted on page 8, respectively, with knowledge of same being false.

Attorney, Paul Fung-A-Fat asked the court to have mercy on his clients. He stated that the two were both sorry for what they did. Yao Liwei, through the translation of an interpreter, stated that he would like to return home to seek medical attention since he is suffering from pile. Fung-A-Fat added that both defendants admitted to paying a male US$2,000 each in China to for the visa, which they had applied online for.

The prosecutor facts stated that the two entered Guyana at Moleson Creek after leaving Suriname. They were outgoing passengers at the CJIA when they produced their passports to the Caribbean Airlines agent.

Prior to them travelling to the airport, the officers at the airport were informed by their Canadian counterparts in Trinidad and Tobago that they suspected the two to be traveling with forge documents.

The two were fined and failure to pay the fine would result in them being escorted to the nearest port of exit, where they will be deported.