Chikungunya stops Bheri from showing up at Court

THE case against former Minister of Health Dr Bheri Ramsaran for using insulting language towards women’s rights activist Sherlina Nageer , was postponed on Thursday after lawyers appearing for Ramsaran presented a medical certificate stating that he is unable to attend court since he has Chikungunya.The magistrate was supposed to deliver a verdict in the case, as to whether Ramsaran is guilty. Attorney Ian Anamaya represented Ramsaran, since his other lawyer Mursaline Bacchus had another matter in the High Court. The lawyer presented a medical certificate to Magistrate Charlyn Artiga, who then adjourned the case to September 19.

The magistrate noted that the matter has been dragging on long enough and she will make a final decision on September 19 whether or not all parties are present.

Ramsaran is accused of using threatening language against women’s rights activist Sherlina Nageer on April 20, 2015, outside the Whim Magistrate’s Court. His lawyers had petitioned the High Court for the matter to be squashed, however the petition was overruled and the matter has continued at the Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of threatening to slap and strip Nageer naked. The confrontation was caught on video and resulted in his dismissal as a government minister by former President Donald Ramotar, just before Guyanese went to the polls on May 11. He allegedly told Nageer that she is “a little piece of shit…idiot,” and asked a nearby police officer to arrest her.