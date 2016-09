By Sherah Alleyne

ROBERTO Miggins was placed on $50,000 bail after he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan charged with simple larceny.Miggins denied the allegation which stated that on September 3, 2016 at Water Front, Port Kaituma, North West District; he stole one All-terrain vehicle (ATV), valued $2.3M, property of Edna DeJesus DeSantos.

The defendant has to return to the Matthews Ridge Magistrate court on November 2.