Championing the cause of a child’s right to protection

THIS week (18th– 24th September) is Child Protection week. Just one week out of fifty-two, when the Childcare and Protection Agency design a variety of public events aimed at heightening the nation’s awareness of the plight in which some of our children live and the various ways in which adults can help them.As a nation if we are serious about preventing child abuse we must think of children as our responsibility, therefore, we (adults) need to work together and not against one another to make meaningful progress. We should not be afraid to report even ‘suspected’ cases of child abuse. Child abuse is real and it is happening right now in all walks of life, across all types of communities – even in the faith-based, and in every region of Guyana.

The prevention of child abuse and the protection of our children must be a national effort; it is not just the job of the Childcare and Protection Agency: Non-governmental organisations that specialise in child related issues, volunteers, teachers, parents, faith-based organisations and the general public can all become involved in protecting our nation’s children. Just call the Childcare and Protection Agency and talk to a member of staff about getting involved. Everyone is invited to give a helping hand: there will always be something you can do to help vulnerable children should you sincerely want to assist.

Here are some simple things you can do in your neighbourhood to prevent child abuse and to raise awareness, without having to try too hard.

* Be watchful over the children in your neighbourhood and community. Give them a smile, show an interest and be friendly. Children (and most families) usually appreciate genuine neighbours: adults they can trust.

* Give children a listening ear. Make yourself available for children in your neighbourhood and community. A little quality time spent could make a difference in a child’s life.

* Lend a helping hand to a family in need. You can link a family ‘in need’ to available resources in your community or to social protection services that will assist them. When families are in need children suffer.

* Talk about child protection and the prevention of child abuse in your community. Find out more about the tell-tale signs of abuse. Share information with your neighbours.

* Ask community leaders to hold meetings/workshops to address issues of child protection and prevention of child abuse. Educate your community.

* Make your community a safe haven for children; get your neighbours on board, start a ‘child protection’ watch group.

* To report child abuse contact the Childcare and Protection Agency’s hotline on 227 0979.

Most of the time when we look out on the World everything seems alright on the surface, but the reality is that children are being abused even as you read these words. Children learn to live with abuse; they suffer in silence because they are children.

Let us make an effort to do what we can to lessen their vulnerable circumstances. In our hearts and minds let us champion the cause of a child’s right to protection from harm.

A message from the Childcare and Protection Agency, Ministry of Social Protection