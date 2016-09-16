Nineteen overseas players called to trials

HEAD Coach of the Men’s National Team (Golden Jaguars), Jamaal Shabazz has announced 19 overseas-based players as part of a provisional list to face Suriname and Jamaica in the 3rd Round of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2016 Scotiabank Caribbean Men’s Cup Championship.Those matches will take place on October 8 and 11 respectively.

The squad consists of 55 players including 19 from various countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, England, Finland, USA and Australia and will commence weekly training on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 16:00hrs – 18:00hrs and on Saturdays, 09:00hrs – 11:00hrs at venues to be announced.

Guyana will face Suriname in Suriname and the Jamaica game is scheduled for Guyana, but due to the unavailability of the Guyana National Stadium on the date of the match, the National Track and Field Facility was being considered. A CFU team of inspectors is scheduled to visit Guyana to certify the National Track and Field Facility.

The full squad reads: Andrew Murray, Solomon Austin, Richie Richards, Kester Jacobs, Eon Alleyne, Vurlon Mills, Gregory Richardson, Devon Millington, Daniel Wilson, Dwight Peters, Quincy Adams, Trayon Bobb, Dellon Lanferman, Colin Nelson, Dwain Jacobs, Tichard Joseph Les Charles Critchlow, Pernell Schultz, Hubert Pedro, William Europe, Domini Garnett, Anthony Abrams, Dwayne McLennon, Jeremy Garnett, Curtis Kellman, Dorville Stewart, Dennis Edwards, Linden Pickett, Trevon Lythcott, Kevin Cottoy, Darius Frank, Amaniki Buntim, Kevin Fraser, Deon Charter and Jermaine Junor.

It also includes Akel Clarke, Walter Moore, Samuel Cox, Christopher Nurse, Sheldon Holder, Neil Danns, Brandon Beresford, Anthony Whyte, Kadel Daniels, Marcel Barrington, Jake Newton, Shaquille Agard, Julien Edwards, Adrian Butters, Amos Ramsay, Adrian York, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Warren Creavalle, Sherif El-Masri, and Corey Thomas.

The Third Round commences on October 5 and, in addition to the Guyana match, the other matches to be played on that day are: Haiti vs French Guiana at the Stade Sylvio Cator Stadium (Haiti); Curacao vs Antigua and Barbuda at Ergilio Hato Stadium (Curacao) and Trinidad and Tobago vs Dominican Republic at a venue to be announced.

Fifth Place playoff will be held from November 7 to 15 and the Final Round in May 2017. The top three of this tournament will qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.