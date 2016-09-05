Cellphone thief jailed

City Magistrate Annette Singh on Friday sentenced a man to three months imprisonment after he was found guilty for robbery.It was alleged that on August 16, 2016 at the Route 42 bus park in Georgetown, Sheik Majid stole from Leon Kurt one Samsung double sim cellphone valued $ 140,000.

According to the facts of the matter, on the day in question Kurt and Majid were in separate minibuses on the Route 42 bus park in Georgetown. Kurt had just used his phone and placed it in his shirt pocket. It was during this time Majid while in the other bus reached over and took the phone out of Kurt’s pocket. However, after the incident occurred the bus that the defendant was in drove away. Majid was later arrested and placed before the court where he was found guilty of the offence committed.