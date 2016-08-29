CANE GROVE HOSTS VILLAGE DAY

CANE Grove, East Coast Demerara on Saturday held its Jubilee Village Day in celebration of Guyana 50th Anniversary.

The event was supported by the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport and Region 4 Democratic Council (RDC).

The celebration showcased the cultural diversity of the village known for its agricultural products such as rice and ground provision, even as locals bonded together in an atmosphere of love, peace, togetherness and brotherhood.

The day’s activities began with a medical outreach where persons assembled at a nearby business place to take advantage of free blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose testing. This was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health as doctors also made Saturday village day a success as persons were allowed to speak to them about health problems they were experiencing, dietary issues and counseling.

Diversity was displayed through musical renditions and dance, which depicted the ethnic groups of the village, there were also tassa drumming, singing, African dancing, Indian dances.

In addition, students from the village business institute preformed a short skit which placed special emphasis on suicide and domestic violence within the home. There was also a mini craft and food fair.

Top performers from the Cane Grove Primary who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment and excelled in the areas of Mathematics, English, Social Studies and Science were also awarded trophies during a formal opening of the village day.

The two eldest persons in the village, Geneva Roberts, 92 and Ann James Gonzales, 90 were awarded food hampers as a token of appreciation, while Mrs. Gonzales treated the villagers to a treat, where she showcased her physical wellness.

Meanwhile, deemed to be the ‘Son of Cane Grove’, Dharamkumar Seeraj, People Progressive Party/Civic Member of Parliament and also head of the Guyana Rice Producers’ Association (RPA) was also present at the village day. Seeraj expressed gratitude as he reflected on his boyhood days in his village, which had developed with the modern times. While addressing the issue of the drop in rice prices in Guyana, the head of the RPA urged the Cane Grove community to remain strong and together they will overcome this problem.

Standing at sea level on the Coastal Plain, Cane Grove can be found along the Mahaica River, about eight kilometres upstream of its mouth. His Excellency John Carter, Guyana’s first ambassador to the United States and a key figure in the pre-Independence turmoil that characterizes pre-1966 British Guiana, was born in Cane Grove.

This beautiful village called Cane Grove is actually a very large settlement made up of smaller locations, inclusive of Strathavon, Hopeland, Virginia, Coconut Dam, Manager Drive, Sawai, Waterside Dam, Cane Grove Estate, Back Street, and a few other locations.