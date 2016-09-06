Top Story
Tuesday, 6 September 2016
Cambio dealer shot, robbed

September 6, 2016

 

An unnamed Cambio dealer and licensed firearm holder was shot and injured in what appeared to be an armed robbery on Tuesday morning at the Georgetown Ferry Stelling.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:00h soon after the man came off a speedboat plying the Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown Ferry Stelling. This newspaper understands that a gunman walked up to him and shot him in his abdomen after which he pushed his hands in the man’s pockets.

It is not clear if anything was stolen. The cambio dealer is said to be in a critical condition undergoing surgery at a private hospital.

 

