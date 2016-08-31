Cabinet on recess

-sub-committee greenlights several contracts

THE Cabinet of the Government of Guyana is on recess for about one month, a senior administration official has confirmed.Observers say it might be the first time locally that the entire Cabinet has taken a recess, which incidentally coincides with the two-month recess of parliament.

However, at its Tuesday sub-committee meeting, Cabinet approved $21.6M to reconstruct the Five Miles Bartica/Potaro Road in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region #7. The contract has been awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Service. Also, a contract worth $43,251,000 was approved for the upgrading of sea defences between Bush Lot and Reliance, on the Essequibo Coast in the Region Two demographic of Pomeroon-Supenaam. Doodnauth Construction and Supplies will execute those works.

In the Prison system, $27,725,000 have been awarded to Netcom Computer City, and $4,153,000 to Hardware Depot, for the supply of agricultural equipment to the Guyana Prison Service.

Additionally, four contracts in the water sector have been awarded for the supply of galvanized pipes; 25mm polyhose; ferrule straps and polyconnectors; and stopcocks. Totalling $96,622,000, the contracts have been awarded to National Hardware Limited and Y2K Construction.

At the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, a contract valued US$99,000 has been awarded to Biomedical International Corporation for servicing health care equipment. Contracts worth $58,932,000 have also been awarded to Koshall’s Catering and D&Gee’s Foods for the supply of cooked meals for the Ministry of Social Protection’s Night Shelter facility at East La Penitence, Georgetown.