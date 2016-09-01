Cabinet not on recess

– sittings deferred to allow Cabinet Secretariat staff time-off

THE Government of Guyana on Wednesday refuted a report in an article carried by this newspaper captioned “Cabinet on recess.” “It is not true that Cabinet is on recess for a month,” the Prime Minister’s office stated, saying that the August 31st report in the Guyana Chronicle was an “editorial opinion.”

According to the statement, Cabinet last met on August 16 for its “regular, periodic, weekly session which invariably lasts from 10am to 6pm.”

The Prime Minister’s office said that on August 16, it was decided that subsequent sittings would be deferred to allow Cabinet Secretariat staff time-off.

“It was also decided that the agenda for two sessions would be deferred to September 6th, when Cabinet would meet again,” the statement added.

According to the statement, in the interim a Cabinet Sub-Committee would meet to process urgent matters, some of which require Cabinet’s “no objection” and are mainly submissions from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The Office of the Prime Minister said the Cabinet Sub-Committee comprises President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Minister of State and Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Harmon, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan and Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

“In the meantime, Cabinet and other ministers continue their routine functions even though Government and Opposition Members of Parliament are on leave, resulting from the ongoing, two-month parliamentary recess,” the Prime Minister’s office stated.