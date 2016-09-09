Buzzing this weekend

TOMORROW

**WHO says you’re too old for ‘The Prom’? Relive those memories at ‘Back to Prom’ by AK Entertainment at 704. Tickets $2,000; event begins at 20:00hrs.

**In honour of World Literacy Day and Education Month, the Rotaract Club of Georgetown brings you #WORD Poetry and Cocktail Night.

Enjoy an evening of expressive and emotive spoken word and poetry, while sipping on an exotic cocktail in the cozy ambiance of the Dutch Bottle Café.

Showtime is 19:00hrs; Admission $2000, with a complimentary cocktail.

SUNDAY

**The Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts, in collaboration with Guyana Fashion Week, will host ‘Style Mission’ at the Pegasus Hotel.

The event is a charitable one aimed at raising funds to donate towards medical expenses for actor and comedian Henry Rodney, as well as former GFW hairstylist, Corin Gibson who requires a prosthetic leg. Tickets cost $2,500, and $4,000 VIP, and are available at Pegasus Hotel and Nigel’s Supermarket.