Buzzing this weekend

TODAY

THE Caribbean Youth Environment presents Cocktails and Conversations: Speed Dating/Networking Edition at the Dutch Bottle Café at 19:00hrs.

Come and enjoy the opportunity to indulge in a variety of cocktails, as well as networking and meeting new friends and catching up with old ones in a social atmosphere.

Tickets cost $1,000 each, and entitles you to ONE free cocktail and entry into the Speed Dating/Networking rounds.

Proceeds will go towards upcoming activities for the group.

TOMORROW

Heaven Entertainment presents the EDM party, “Dreamer”, which will be hosted at Gravity Lounge from 17:00hrs.

It will be the biggest EDM event of the summer. Rave in the open air and enjoy free hookah until 19:00hrs, and later move inside and prepare to have an electrifying time. Tickets cost $2,000.

SUNDAY

The road to Miss Universe Guyana 2016 kicks off with its ‘Sashing Ceremony’ at Gravity Lounge at 18:30hrs.

Get a chance to meet the national finalists as they embark on their journey to win the crown, and to enter the raffle to win free tickets to the Coronation Night on September 17 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

Admission: $2,000 at the door.