Burrowes School of Art wants more support

… exhibition underway at Umana Yana

ADMINISTRATOR of the Burrowes School of Art, Ivor Thom, says the institution is not an alternative and should be respected just as any other prominent educational institution in the country.

During the launch of the school’s annual art exhibition at the Umana Yana, Thom told the Guyana Chronicle that the event will give graduates a chance to showcase their artistic pieces. But Thom is concerned that the school does not receive the requisite attention and support it requires.

“Students use our institution as an alternative, in case they drop out of school or even if they finish school and are still unsure about their future ventures…persons with a real interest in the arts should be the ones coming to the school and utilizing the resources to develop their talent.

“We have a lot of students who rush to Burrowes and see the school as an alternative, but we are not an alternative to the other institutions…however, if we are allowed to, we can influence the CSEC grades by training teachers and so forth,” he said.

Thom further noted that the school intends to work in sync with the education system to produce good artists.

“Art in Guyana is lacking the support of the private sector, while also more is needed of patrons in the art,” said Thom.

He further noted, “Art should be involved in everything, and persons should appreciate the role of the artists and not see it as an alternative… we need to see it in it’s true form, then we will know it has a great role to play and realise that it is considered the mirror of society.”

The school is one which is geared at training people to become professional artists, through courses such as, painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, textile designs, photography, jewellery and leather craft.

Students, he said, are afforded the chance to pursue a certificate or a diploma in the various areas, noting “this year, the nine potential graduates are all girls, whose pieces showcase what the instructors are capable of.”