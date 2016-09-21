Brooklyn Tabernacle hosts Leaders Conference tomorrow

THE Brooklyn Tabernacle, a multicultural, non-denominational church located in Brooklyn, New York, will on Thursday host a life-changing Pastors/Leaders Conference at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown. Proceedings are slated to last from 19:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs.Delivered free of charge to participants, this conference targets pastors, associate pastors, worship leaders and others in church/ministry and leadership positions throughout Guyana. The main presenter is Pastor Jim Cymbala, who will speak on the subject “Preparing for God’s blessing on our Ministries and Churches”. He is accompanied by his wife, Carol.

Also visiting is Karen Rampersad, a featured soloist of the Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. Pastor and Mrs. Cymbala are directors of the Grammy Award winning Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir.

Credited as a church for ‘worshipping God and loving others’, the Brooklyn Tabernacle has a membership of some 10,000, drawn from all walks of life and diverse ethnic and national origins. Central to the growth and outreach of Brooklyn Tabernacle is strong emphasis on prayer. Prayer meetings held there, at which the Prayer Band features prominently, are devoted to interceding for needs from around the world.

Excited about coming to Guyana, Pastor and Mrs. Cymbala eagerly look forward to the occasion.

Meanwhile, the host committee wishes to thank those who have registered to participate, and to advise others that registration is now closed.