BREAKING: Dr Ramayya resigns from AFC

Member of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Dr Veersammy Ramayya has resigned with immediate effect from the Party.

Dr Ramayya submitted his resignation on Tuesday to General Secretary of the AFC, David Patterson, stating that “My contributions and investment did not resonate deeply into the Party. Hereby my six years of constructive efforts and time spent rewarded those who are the beneficiaries.”

The resignation letter, which the Guyana Chronicle has seen, further stated, “Today, I have no remorse to exit myself from the Party, because I am a self-assertive and strong-minded individual who always crusade with the uncompromising principles because the Party fails to deliver.”

According to Dr Ramayya, “Corruptions which highly politicize during the 2015 campaign today we have turned a blind eye when highlighted.”

Dr Ramayya recently resigned as Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six. This resignation takes effect from September 15, 2016.