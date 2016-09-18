Brazilian miner chopped to death

POLICE are investigating the chopping death of Brazilian national 47-year-old Helio Batista Xavier Neves, which occurred at Sourie Backdam, Puruni, Region Seven at about 20:00h on Friday.Enquiries disclosed that the deceased gold miner had an altercation with a fellow Brazilian male over some parts for an excavator machine, and the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Neves multiple chops about his body. Neves was rushed to the Bartica Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended.